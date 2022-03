All But One Of Ukroboronprom's Enterprises Under State Control

The Ukroboronprom state concern reports that all enterprises of the concern, except for one, are under state control.

Ukroboronprom announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, during the 21 days of a cynical and barbarous war, Russia carried out shelling and missile bombardment of most of the enterprises of Ukroboronprom, trying to destroy the production facilities and infrastructure of the Ukrainian defense industry.

It is noted that despite the massive missile strikes, the state military-industrial complex continues to work to strengthen the defense capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Where, how and in what composition is not subject to disclosure.

"As of March 16, all Ukroboronprom enterprises, with the exception of one, are under state control. Mobile repair teams continue to repair both Ukrainian military equipment and Russian trophy equipment," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, said that the Ukroboronprom state concern is ready to pay a USD 1 million bonus for a stolen or captured Russian aircraft.

In 2021, compared to 2020, Ukroboronprom enterprises increased the production of weapons, military equipment and other products by 24.2%, or by UAH 7.6 billion, to UAH 39 billion.

Ukroboronprom was established in December 2010, it includes more than 110 enterprises of the military-industrial complex.