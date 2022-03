Next Stage In Synchronization Of Ukrainian Energy System With European One Is Unification Of Markets

The unification of the electricity markets of Ukraine and the EU will be the next step after the technical synchronization of the energy systems has already been carried out.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Now we have carried out technical synchronization. The issue of commercial export-import is being considered at the next stage. I very much hope that this will happen in the near future,” Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

Haluschenko stressed that both Ukraine and its European partners are interested in establishing a full-fledged commercial circulation of electric energy.

"We already see that there are requests to buy electricity in Ukraine," he added.

Haluschenko also noted that the synchronization of the UES of Ukraine with the European ENTSO-E will give a new powerful impetus to the development of the electric power complex of Ukraine and will increase the attraction of investments.

"This provides a lot of opportunities for the domestic energy industry and in terms of development, investment, opportunities for our generation in European markets, which will soon open up. We are confident that after the victory this will be a very significant mechanism for developing investment opportunities and restoring our energy system," he noted.

According to Haluschenko, the Ukrainian energy system has proven its resilience even in the current war conditions.

"And now, being a part of the energy system of the European Union, we have become even stronger. Now we are even more confident that Ukrainian consumers will be provided with electricity, and the energy system will continue to work efficiently and reliably," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 16, Ukraine became a member of the "Energy European Union", having fully synchronized with the ENTSO-E energy grid of continental Europe.