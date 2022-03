War In Ukraine Will Lead To Global Food And Economic Crises In World - Leschenko

The war in Ukraine will lead to a global food crisis in the world.

Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Roman Leschenko announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the minister, Ukraine and Russia provide 30% of the supply of wheat and corn and 80% of the supply of sunflowerseed oil in the world.

"Disruption of the sowing campaign, attacks on the agricultural regions of Ukraine, as well as the blockade of the seaports of our state, given the well-established logistics, will first of all lead to a food crisis in the countries of Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. In particular, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Egypt have only 3-6 months of food supplies, and food shortages could lead to a new surge in refugee migration from these countries," he said.

Leschenko added that by blocking the Ukrainian port infrastructure, Russia has simultaneously blocked its own exports of mineral fertilizers, which will lead to lower yields in those countries that buy these fertilizers.

"The global food crisis will lead to an economic crisis around the world. Therefore, the end of the war in Ukraine is a global issue, and not a problem of a single region," the minister said.

He also said that from the point of view of providing Ukraine with food, the situation is absolutely controllable.

"Ukraine has everything necessary to ensure food security. The country has stocks of corn for a year and a half, wheat for two years, and sunflowerseed oil for five," Leschenko said.

According to him, the active phase of agricultural work will start in Ukraine in the coming weeks.

He stressed that more than 300 factories involved in the food industry are now fulfilling the state order.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukraine has enough reserves of products for domestic consumption.