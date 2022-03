The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budgetary financing of the Re-inform News Agency state enterprise.

This is stated in resolution No. 293 of March 16, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Budget funds will be channeled to the news agency in order to meet the cultural and information needs of the population living in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and adjacent territories, as well as to create conditions for the free development of the Crimean Tatar language, the languages ​​of other indigenous peoples and national minorities living in temporarily occupied territory of Crimea; dissemination in Ukraine and abroad of socially important information on issues within the competence of the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

In particular, the funds will be channeled to: collection, processing, translation and dissemination of information about the activities of public authorities; providing the media and subscribers with information on important political, social and other issues; production, issue and distribution of socio-political printed media; creation and maintenance of correspondent’s points; creation and distribution of an information product in the leading world and domestic mass media, on the Internet, print media, on television and radio, external advertising media, on printing and publishing products; production and post-production, distribution and demonstration of advertising, including social advertising; development of models of information products, in particular of a graphic nature, as well as event scenarios, multimedia projects, audio and video information products.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukraine has created a National Information Bureau in accordance with the Geneva Convention on the treatment of prisoners of war.

On February 24, at about 05:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked the state border of Ukraine from Russia and Belarus.