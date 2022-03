Negotiations With Nestle On Unethicality Of Work In Russia Have Not Yielded Results - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that negotiations with a major food manufacturer, Nestle (Switzerland), about the unethicality of work in Russia have not yielded results.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I talked with Nestle CEO Mark Schneider about the unethicality of work of the company in Russia. Unfortunately, I did not find understanding. Jobs and taxes were paid to the budget of the terrorist country - this is financing the murders of defenseless children and women. I hope Nestle will change its mind,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Nestle's business in Ukraine is represented in such areas as coffee and drinks, confectionery, culinary (cold sauces, seasonings, soups), fast food, baby and special food, ready-made breakfasts, pet food and ice cream.

The company has been operating in Ukraine since 1994; on the Ukrainian market, its products are represented by the brands Nescafe, Nesquik, Coffee-mate, Nuts, KitKat, Lion, Purina, Gerber, Bistrof, Svitoch, Torchin, Mivina.

In Ukraine, Nestle owns the Svitoch confectionery factory in Lviv, the Volynholding company (a factory in the village of Torchyn, Volyn region) and Tekhnocom LLC.