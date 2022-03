Bomb Shelter Of Mariupol Drama Theater Withstands Impact Of Bomb, 130 People Already Rescued

The bomb shelter of the Mariupol Drama Theater withstood the impact of the bomb, and 130 people have already been rescued.

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanyshyna wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The bomb shelter under the Mariupol Drama Theater has withstood. About 130 people have already been rescued," she wrote.

Stefanyshina noted that the rubble is being cleared further.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 16, Russian aircraft dropped a bomb on the Drama Theater in Mariupol, where hundreds of civilians were hiding.