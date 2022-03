On March 16, Russian invaders killed 53 people in Chernihiv.

Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy continues systemic artillery and air shelling of the regional center, destroying civilian infrastructure. We are suffering heavy losses. Just yesterday, 53 bodies of our citizens who were killed by the Russian aggressor arrived at the city's morgues, and we will avenge and kill for each of our citizens," said the head of the region.

Chaus stressed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict crushing blows on the armed forces of the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the State Emergency Service found the bodies of 5 killed during the dismantling of the structures of the destroyed hostel in Chernihiv.

In Chernihiv, in one of the residential districts of the city, Russian troops fired on people who were standing in line for bread.