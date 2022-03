Ukraine Calls On EU To Take Number Of Systemic Decisions To Block Trade With Russia

Ukraine calls on the European Union to take a number of systemic decisions that will block trade with Russia.

Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Bulgaria understand that Ukraine is protecting not only its own, but also their borders.

Also, according to him, it is precisely because of the hard work of the leaders of these countries in the international arena that the pressure on the occupier in Europe and the world is higher than ever.

Kubrakov added that immediately after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the EU, as well as Great Britain, the USA, Canada and other democratic countries closed their airspace to Russian airlines.

"However, it is clear that it is one thing - to refuse passenger traffic, but quite another - to refuse trade. Therefore, for more than 3 weeks we have been calling on the European Union to take 2 systemic and painful decisions that will block trade with a terrorist country: to close all ports for Russian, as well as related companies; close access to the automobile network for Russian and Belarusian carriers," the minister said.

He noted that most EU countries are ready for these decisions, in particular, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia can block the transit of trucks from Belarus and Russia, but there are a number of countries that are not ready to take such steps.

Kubrakov said that, for example, the main argument of the German leadership is that Russia supplies food and coal to the country.

According to the minister, he told his colleague, Minister of Transport and Digital Infrastructure of Germany, Volker Wissing, how, in very difficult conditions, Ukraine managed to successfully rebuild the logistics of coal supplies, in particular, buying it from Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

"This is not a critical problem that could not be solved. Especially for the first economy in Europe. And I feel that there is progress, our arguments are being heard," Kubrakov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the International Union of Railways suspended the Russian and Belarusian railways from participation in the organization until the peaceful situation in Ukraine returns.