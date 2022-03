Chairperson of the Kyiv Military Administration Mykola Zhyrnov says that the Russian invaders cannot get closer to Kyiv than they are now.

He said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From the actions of the enemy, we can conclude that marking time with constant losses demoralized it. For weeks now, the occupier has not been able to get closer to the capital. We stopped it. And in some areas our Armed Forces went on the offensive," Zhyrnov said.

He also said that Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups operate in Kyiv and the region.

"Enemy sabotage and reconnaissance forces are operating on the territory of the region and the city. But they are detained and neutralized by the defense forces. At the moment, 105 people have been detained who are suspected of sabotage. We track all suspicious persons and immediately take appropriate measures," Zhyrnov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Zhyrnov said that checkpoints, strongholds were being set up in Kyiv, objects were being mined, every block, street and house was turning into an impregnable fortress for the enemy.