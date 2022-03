Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi says that Russian saboteurs are now everywhere, in every region.

He said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Kyiv, for example, I receive daily information about detained representatives of enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance groups, artillery spotters. They also exist in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Rivne regions. This problem exists everywhere today," he said.

According to him, in each region, the police and the military found saboteurs.

"We will no longer name the region where shelling did not take place or where representatives of sabotage groups were not found. Unfortunately, this phenomenon has already become familiar to us," the minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces declares that the threat of sabotage at military and civilian infrastructure remains in Volyn.