Russian Military Personnel Losses Up 200 To 14,000 On March 16

On March 16, the losses of the Russian military personnel rose by 200 to 14,000.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, they lost 444 tanks, 1,435 armored vehicles, 201 artillery systems, 43 anti-missile systems, 864 vehicles, 72 multi-rocket systems, 86 planes, 108 helicopters, 3 ships, and 864 simple vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Armed Forces Commander-In-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi says that the losses among Ukrainian military men are several times lower than those of the Russian occupiers.