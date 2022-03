Invaders have totally destroyed the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works which is part of the Metinvest Group based in Mariupol (Donetsk region).

Mariupol deputy city mayor Serhii Orlov has told this to Forbes, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Mariupol City Mayor Serhii Orlov says that as a result of the bombing of the city by Russian troops, 80-90% of the buildings in Mariupol were bombed.

According to the deputy city mayor, there is not a single building in the city without damage.

He also said that not a single enterprise in the city is working.