Deputy Mariupol city mayor Serhii Orlov says that as a result of the bombing of the city by Russian troops, 80-90% of the buildings in Mariupol were bombed.

He said this in an interview for Forbes Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the deputy city mayor, there is not a single building in the city without damage.

He also said that not a single enterprise in the city is working.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders launched an airstrike on the Neptune pool in Mariupol, under the rubble there was pregnant women and women with children.

The Mariupol City Council reported that on March 16, Russian aircraft dropped a bomb on the Drama Theater in Mariupol, where hundreds of civilians were hiding.