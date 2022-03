Ukrainian Military Men Destroy Command Post And 10 Air Targets Of Invaders On March 16

Over the past day, March 16, the Ukrainian military destroyed a command post and 10 air targets of the invaders.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the anti-air defense units destroyed two Su-34 fighter-bombers, three Su-34CM fighters, three helicopters, and tactical drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukrainian military men launched a counteroffensive in certain directions.