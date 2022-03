1 Person Killed, 3 Injured Over Fall Of Downed Missile Onto Multi-Story House In Darnytskyi District Of Kyiv

One person was killed, three more were injured over the fall of a downed missile onto a multi-story house in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said the occupiers had fired at several private houses in Podilskyi district of Kyiv on Wednesday evening, low-pressure natural gas pipeline was damaged.