Zelenskyy States End Of War, Security Guarantees, Restoration Of Territorial Integrity As Priorities In Talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the end of the war, guarantees of Ukraine's security, restoration of territorial integrity as priorities in negotiations with Russia.

The President of Ukraine has announced this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I want everyone to hear me now, all our citizens, the citizens of Ukraine. Negotiations continue, negotiations for the sake of Ukraine. My priorities in the negotiations are absolutely clear: the end of the war, security guarantees, sovereignty, restoration of territorial integrity, real guarantees for our country, real protection of our country,” Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the negotiations between the Ukrainian delegation and the Russian delegation are underway for the sake of restoring peace.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in negotiations with Russia, Ukraine insists on signing a peace treaty with legal obligations of guarantor countries.