Occupants Launch Airstrike On Neptune Pool In Mariupol, Pregnant Women And Women With Children Under Rubble

The invaders have launched an air strike on the Neptune pool in Mariupol, pregnant women and women with children got under the rubble.

Chairman of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Now it is impossible to establish the number of victims of the shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Mariupol City Council reported that Russian aircraft on Wednesday dropped a bomb on the Drama Theater in Mariupol, where hundreds of civilians were hiding.