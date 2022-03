The Ministry of Defense stated that Ukrainian military personnel destroyed 3 enemy planes and 1 helicopter on Wednesday, March 16.

The press service of the Ministry said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Facts of holding civilians hostage, robbery of the local population, looting and kidnapping are recorded.

It was noted that in connection with the forced mobilization of men in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, a critical situation has developed, bringing the region closer to a humanitarian catastrophe.

Thus, in the settlement of Makiivka, there is a catastrophic situation in local hospitals, which are actually unable to provide medical care to the civilian population due to the lack of qualified medical personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of March 14, the Ukrainian military has destroyed 19 enemy aircraft, 20 helicopters, and 5 unmanned aerial vehicles since February 24.