The UK has confirmed the delivery of Starstreak anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.

This is indicated in the statement of the Indian edition of NDTV, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The UK will supply Ukraine with Starstreak anti-aircraft missile systems, the Secretary for Defense Ben Wallace told the BBC on Wednesday," it was said.

Earlier, Wallace said that a decision in principle had been made to supply the weapons system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. President Joe Biden said that the United States would transfer 800 anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-tank systems, and 7,000 small arms to Ukraine.