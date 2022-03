The International Court of Justice in The Hague (Netherlands) has ordered Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine has won a complete victory in the case against Russia in the International Court of Justice. The court ordered the Russian Federation to immediately stop the invasion of Ukraine," the President wrote.

According to him, the decision is binding on Russia in accordance with international law.

Russia's ignoring the decision will only further isolate it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 7, Lana Zerkal, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the oral hearings of the International Court of Justice in The Hague (Netherlands), said that Ukraine in court demanded that Russia stop the hostilities that began on February 24.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decree No. 110 of March 6, which created a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the oral hearings of the International Court of Justice on genocide charges under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation).