President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the United States create a "U-24. United for Peace" alliance to provide various types of assistance to member states in 24 hours.

He said this during a speech before the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, March 16, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. And it would be fair if it ended in a day. In 24 hours... The world today does not have such tools. The wars of the past encouraged our predecessors to create institutions that should protect us from war. "But... They don't work. And that means we need new ones. We propose to create an association - U-24. United for Peace. An alliance of responsible states that have the strength and conscience to stop conflicts. Immediately," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, such an alliance would be called upon to provide all necessary assistance within 24 hours if necessary: ​​weapons, sanctions, humanitarian, political support, finances.

Besides, such an association could also provide assistance to those who are experiencing natural disasters, man-made disasters, who have become victims of a humanitarian crisis or an epidemic.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy thanked Biden for his help and asked to provide Ukraine with air defense systems if the West cannot close the sky.