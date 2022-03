Ukraine in negotiations with Russia insists on signing a peace treaty with legal obligations of the guarantor countries.

Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President, member of the negotiating delegation Mykhailo Podoliak wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On the negotiating table is the “Ukrainian model of security guarantees”. What does it mean? A tough agreement with a number of guarantor countries that take on clear legal obligations to actively prevent attacks on Ukraine,” Podoliak wrote.

He notes that Ukraine understands the partners' attempt to remain a proactive party in the negotiation process, hence the words about the Swedish or Austrian model of neutrality.

“But Ukraine is now in a state of direct war with the Russian Federation, so the model can only be Ukrainian and only with legally verified security guarantees. And no other models or options,” he stressed.

At the same time, Ukraine insists on absolute security guarantees that are in force, and not protocol or "Budapest".

This means that the signatories of the guarantees should not stand aside in the event of an attack on Ukraine, as they do today, but actively participate on the side of Ukraine in the conflict and officially ensure the immediate supply of the necessary amount of weapons.

Podoliak also notes that Ukraine no longer wants to depend on bureaucratic procedures that allow or not allow to close the sky from enemy cruise missiles, it needs direct and strict guarantees that the sky will definitely be closed.

The adviser emphasized that Ukraine has never been a militaristic state that attacked or planned to attack its neighbors, unlike neighbors, which is why today Ukraine wants to have a powerful pool of allies with clearly defined security guarantees.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on the evening of March 15, Podoliak said that Ukraine and Russia would continue negotiations on March 16, the negotiations are difficult, but there is room for compromise.