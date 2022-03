Russian Aircraft Drops Bomb On Drama Theater In Mariupol, Where Hundreds Of Civilians Were Hiding 19:24

International Court Of Justice Orders Russia To Immediately End War In Ukraine - Zelenskyy 19:20

Zelenskyy Invites U.S. To Create "U-24. United for Peace" Alliance 19:15

Ukraine In Negotiations With RF Insists On Signing Peace Treaty With Legal Obligations Of Guarantor Countries 19:11