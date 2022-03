Ukraine has become a member of the "Energy European Union".

The Office of the President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The system operator of the Ukrainian electrical network of the Ukrenergo National Energy Company, together with its European colleagues, has completed the unification of the domestic and European energy systems.

Thus, the power system of Ukraine is fully synchronized with the ENTSO-E power grid of continental Europe.

"Ukrainian and European energy systems are already working synchronously," the head of state said.

He recalled that at night, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, Ukraine disconnected from the Russian and Belarusian energy systems and will never come back.

"The enemy expected that the Ukrainian energy system would fall apart, that we would not be able to cope, so they seized the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, deliberately bombed and keep bombing the thermal power plants of Ukrainian cities and power lines. But the Ukrainian energy system worked stably, balanced and stable for 21 days of the war, which was recognized by the Europeans. And from today, we are no longer ourselves. And from today, Ukrainian electricity flows to Europe, European electricity to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, from now on, the Ukrainian energy system has reliable energy reserves located beyond the western border, so it is protected from attacks by the occupier.

"I thank all EU member states, personally Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson and those dozens of people from the Ukrainian and European sides who worked day and night during these days of the war, so that today we can say this: Ukraine is in the "energy EU". We now have the unified energy circulatory system from Lisbon to Mariupol. Ukraine is in the "energy eurozone". We cannot be won over," the President said.

