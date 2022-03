President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law banning the production and distribution of information products aimed at promoting the actions of the aggressor state.

The press service of the parliament has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the signed law, it is prohibited:

- justify Russia's aggression and present it as a "civil war";

- glorify the Russian military, mercenaries and members of other self-proclaimed pro-Russian groups, in particular, they cannot be called "militia";

- criminal liability is provided for justifying, denying and glorifying Russia's aggression.

It is also impossible to use excuses, to recognize as legitimate, to refute the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine in 2014.

You can not use the terms "internal conflict", "civil war", "civil conflict".

Restrictions also apply to political parties and public organizations.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 3, the Verkhovna Rada adopted 14 laws and 1 resolution, including the abovementioned initiative.