Since March 16, Russia is no longer a member of the Council of Europe.

This is indicated in a statement posted on the website of the Council of Europe, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In an extraordinary meeting this morning, the Committee of Ministers decided, in the context of the procedure launched under Article 8 of the Statute of the Council of Europe, that the Russian Federation ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe as from today, after 26 years of membership,” reads the statement.

On 15 March, the Parliamentary Assembly unanimously adopted an Opinion which considered that the Russian Federation can no longer be a member State of the Organisation.

On 15 March, the Government of the Russian Federation informed the Secretary General of its withdrawal from the Council of Europe in accordance with the Statute of the Council if Europe and of its intention to denounce the European Convention on Human Rights.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine demanded that Russia be expelled from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) after Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.