Ukraine has received another batch of StarLink satellite internet terminals.

Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another batch of StarLink is in Ukraine. Technology is the future. Technology is helping Ukrainians today, helping the new good to defeat the old evil. The future belongs to Ukraine! Thank you, Elon! Thank you Poland!" he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine received the second batch of StarLink satellite internet terminals on March 9.

Fedorov announced on February 28 that the first batch of StarLink satellite internet terminals had arrived in Ukraine.