As a result of the heavy losses within the Pskov special forces brigade of the Russian Armed Forces headed in the Kharkiv direction, the brigade commander, Colonel Bushuev, refused to follow the order to continue the operation and came into conflict with the officers of the Western Military District. Currently, Colonel Bushuev has been suspended from duty.

This was stated with the reference to Ukrainian intelligence by the Head of the Centre for Defense Reforms, the coordinator of the interdepartmental platform on hybrid threat countermeasures, which operates within Ukraine-NATO cooperation, Mr. Oleksandr V. Danylyuk in his Facebook.

‘According to the Ukrainian intelligence, more than 30 soldiers of the Pskov special forces brigade were killed, 26 were wounded, more than 50 are missing, and 7 surrendered as a result of the battles in the Kharkiv direction’, - Danylyuk commented.

‘The brigade commander, Colonel Bushuev, came into conflict with the command of the 20th Army and the Western Military District and refused to send his subordinates to the combat area. Due to this fact, he was suspended from fulfilling his obligations‘, - he said.

‘As of March 15, 2022, 8 soldiers from the 22nd Stepovoy special forces brigade of the RF Armed Forces were killed and 8 were injured as a result of an artillery strike at their command post’, - Danylyuk summarized.