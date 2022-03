Russia's Armed Forces Personnel Losses Up 300 To 13,800 Killed On March 15

On March 15, the losses among Russia’s armed forces personnel rose by 300 people to 13,800 killed.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the report says that the invaders lost 430 tanks, 1,375 armored vehicles, 190 artillery systems, 43 anti-air defense vehicles; and 819 vehicles.

Besides, the Russians lost 70 multiple-launch rocket systems, 84 planes, 108 helicopters, 3 ships, 60 fuel tank trucks, and 11 drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian military men’s losses are times lower than those among the Russians.