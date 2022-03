Ukrainian military men have started a counteroffensive in certain areas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the past day, thanks to the actions of the air defense of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, three aircraft were destroyed (two of them Su-34).

Besides, they destroyed one helicopter, three drones, and two cruise missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military are fighting near Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv.