Armed Forces Aviation Carry Out 9 Air Raids On Convoys Of Machinery And Concentrations Of Invaders On March 15

Over the past day, March 15, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 9 air raids on columns of machinery and concentrations of the invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the agency, the occupiers continue to carry out missile and bomb strikes on the infrastructure and densely populated areas of Ukrainian cities.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ukrainian military launched a counteroffensive in certain directions.