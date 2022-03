Fragments of a shell have hit a multi-story building in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, two people were injured.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 16 at 6:16 a.m., the rescue service received a message about a collapse on the upper floors in a residential building in Shevchenkivskyi district.

As of 7:45 a.m., the fire was extinguished on the balconies of the 3rd, 10th, 11th, and 12th floors, as well as in the apartment on the top floor.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the shells of the invaders hit two residential buildings in Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, 2 people were killed.