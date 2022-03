The mobilization of the military reservists who were not included in the first phase of military mobilization has begun.

Roman Horbach, head of the personnel department at the command headquarters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Land Forces, announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Almost 100% of the reservists registered with the territorial recruitment and social support centers have already gone to their combat units and begun performing defense tasks. Therefore, we are now mobilizing citizens registered for military service but were not included in the first phase [of mobilization] of reservists but other categories," he said.

According to Horbach, citizens who previously served in the military and have experience in certain positions can also be sent to the frontline while those without experience must first undergo appropriate training.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oleksii Arestovych, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said that it can be argued that the Russian army has become the main supplier of weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces because of the amount of Russian military equipment that has been disabled or left on the battlefield by Russian troops.