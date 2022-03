President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Major General of the Armed Forces, Chief of Staff - First Deputy Commander of the Skhid (East) Operational Command of the Ground Forces Eduard Moskaliov as the Commander of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) instead of Oleksandr Pavliuk.

He said this in a video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Major General Eduard Moskaliov, a professional and patriotic person, has become the new Commander of the JFO. The decree has been signed," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy appointed Commander of the JFO Pavliuk as the Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.