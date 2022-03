President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksandr Pavliuk, Commander of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), as the Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

He said this in a video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The invaders continue to consider the capture of our capital as their main goal, a political goal. They hope that control over Kyiv will give them control over Ukraine. This is absurd, absolute, from all points of view. In order to further strengthen the defense of the capital and Kyiv region, I appointed Oleksandr Pavliuk, Hero of Ukraine, Lieutenant General, Commander of the Joint Forces Operation, as the Head of the Regional Military Administration," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that the dismissed head of the regional administration Oleksii Kuleba would help the military leadership.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a curfew is introduced in Kyiv region from 8 p.m. on March 15 to 7 a.m. on March 17.