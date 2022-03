President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law criminalizing collaborationism.

First Deputy Parliament Speaker Oleksandr Kornienko announced this during a telethon, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"According to my information, a law on collaborationism has already been signed by the president, and it will be published," he said.

According to him, the parliament adopted two bills relating to collaborationism on March 3.

The first bill (5144) defines collaboration as public denial of the armed aggression against Ukraine by a citizen of Ukraine; establishment and approval of temporary occupation of part of Ukraine’s territory; public calls by a Ukrainian citizen to support the decisions and (or) actions of an aggressor state and the aggressor state’s armed formations and/or occupation administrations; calls for cooperation with an aggressor state and its armed formations and/or occupation administration; non-recognition of the extension of Ukraine’s state sovereignty over temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The second bill (5143) supplements the first bill.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the parliament has introduced criminal liability for collaborationism and limited the ability of people guilty of collaboration to hold public office for 15 years.