2,000 Cars Leave Mariupol, Another 2,000 Stay On Outskirts Of City

2,000 cars have left Mariupol, and another 2,000 stay on the outskirts of the city.

The Mariupol City Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of 02:00 p.m., it is known that 2,000 cars left Mariupol. People follow the route Mariupol - Manhush - Berdiansk - Tokmak - Vasylivka - Zaporizhia, where they can get the necessary aid," the statement says.

Another 2,000 cars stay on the outskirts of the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military is trying to capture Mariupol, but suffered serious losses during the offensive and stopped offensive operations.