Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych said that taking into account the amount of Russian military equipment that was disabled or left on the battlefield by Russian troops, it can be argued that the Russian army has become the main supplier of weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Partly Russian equipment will go into service with us additionally. The Russian army has long been the main supplier of weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Arestovych said.

He also doubts that Russia will be able to mobilize enough forces to launch another significant strike against Ukraine.

Arestovych noted that the Russian leadership is afraid to cause mass indignation among its citizens, so even when it felt more or less confident, back in early March, it announced that there would be no mobilization.

Besides, he added that even in the event of mobilization, new Russian troops have nothing to equip, judging by what kind of military equipment is now entering Ukraine.

Arestovych also noted that recently Russian troops have been withdrawing forces from near Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv and sent to the zone of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), to Mariupol and Mykolaiv.

According to him, "the only trouble" that exists is Russia's large stock of cruise missiles, and the enemy will send them to Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, until the end of the conflict.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of the morning of March 15, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops amounted to 13,500 killed since the beginning of the war with Russia, since February 24.

At the same time, the enemy lost 404 tanks, 1,279 armored combat vehicles, 150 artillery systems, 64 multiple rocket launchers, 36 air defense systems, 81 aircraft, 95 helicopters, 640 vehicles, 3 vessels/boats, 60 fuel tanks, 9 drones.

In late February, the Ukroboronprom state concern agreed with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the repair of captured equipment.

Ukroboronprom also said it was ready to pay a USD 1 million premium for a hijacked or captured Russian aircraft.