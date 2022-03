Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President, member of the negotiating delegation Mykhailo Podoliak said that Ukraine and Russia had resumed negotiations.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Negotiations are ongoing. Consultations have been resumed on the main negotiating platform," he wrote.

Podoliak stressed that general issues of settlement, a ceasefire, and the withdrawal of troops from the country's territory are being discussed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Monday, March 14, the delegations took a break in the negotiations until Tuesday, March 15, for additional work and clarification of definitions.