The European Union has decided to introduce a fourth package of sanctions against Russia.

The Council of the European Union has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Tuesday, March 15, the EU Council decided to impose a fourth package of economic and individual sanctions due to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

"As President Putin's war against the Ukrainian people continues, our resolve to support Ukraine and cripple the financing of the Kremlin's war machine grows. This fourth package of sanctions is another major blow to the economic and logistical base that Russia relies on to invade Ukraine. The purpose of the sanctions is for President Putin to stop this inhuman and senseless war,” said European Union High Representative Josep Borrell.

The EU Council has decided:

- prohibit any transactions with certain state enterprises of the Russian Federation;

- prohibit the provision of any credit rating services, as well as close access to any subscription services related to credit rating activities, to any Russian individuals or legal entities;

- to expand the list of persons associated with the Russian military-industrial base, who are subject to more stringent export restrictions on dual-use goods and goods and technologies that can contribute to the technological improvement of the defense and security sectors of Russia;

- prohibit new investments in the energy sector of Russia, as well as introduce comprehensive export restrictions on equipment, technologies and services for the energy industry;

- introduce further trade restrictions on pig iron and steel, as well as luxury goods.

Besides, the EU Council decided to impose sanctions against key oligarchs, lobbyists and propagandists who promote the Kremlin narrative about the situation in Ukraine, as well as against key companies in the aviation, military and dual-use, shipbuilding and engineering industries.

Also, the EU Council gave permission to the European Commission to join on behalf of the EU to the multilateral statement on the aggression of the Russian Federation with the support of Belarus against Ukraine.

The announcement is expected to be made in the context of the World Trade Agreement.

The European Union demands that Russia cease hostilities and immediately and unconditionally withdraw all forces and military equipment from all territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the world community has already introduced 3,612 restrictive measures (sanctions) against Russia since the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine.

On February 24, at about 05:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked the state border of Ukraine from Russia and Belarus.