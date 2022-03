Lukiyanivska Subway Station’s Overground Section In Kyiv Damaged Due To Enemy Shelling

The Lukiyanivska subway station’s overground Section in Kyiv was damaged due to the enemy shelling.

The Kyiv City State Administration has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Due to the shelling, the overground part of the Lukiyanivska subway station was damaged.

At the same time, the subway line continues to work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the shells of the invaders hit two residential buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, 2 people were killed.