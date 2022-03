Rada Approves Extension Of Martial Law From 5:30 AM On March 26 For 30 Days

The Verkhovna Rada has approved the extension of martial law from 05:30 a.m. on March 26 for 30 days.

The corresponding bill (No. 7168) was adopted as a whole by the Rada on Tuesday, MP from the Holos faction Inna Sovsun told Ukrainian News Agency.

The Rada adopted a bill on the approval of the presidential decree "On the extension of martial law in Ukraine."

The bill provides for the approval of the decree of the head of state dated March 14 (No. 133/2022) "On the extension of martial law in Ukraine", which extends the validity of martial law from March 26 (05:30 a.m.) for 30 days.

The explanatory note indicates that the implementation of the decree will contribute to the adoption of adequate measures aimed at repelling the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy proposed to the Rada to approve the extension of martial law from 05:30 a.m. on March 26 for 30 days.