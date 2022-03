The Russian military is experiencing problems with the supply of ammunition to firing positions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the same time (the enemy) has problems with the supply of ammunition to firing positions," the authority said.

Besides, in order to replenish the units from the 6th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces, conscripts are persistently offered to switch to contract service.

In the Donetsk and Tauride directions, the occupiers are conducting combat operations with certain forces in the areas of the settlements of Borovo, Ternovo, Novokrasnianka, Luhanske, Horlivka, Panteleimonivka, Mykilske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Kamianske.

In the Avdiivka direction, near ​​Kamianka, during the reconnaissance in force, the invaders suffered significant losses and were forced to retreat.

On the Volnovakha direction, the enemy does not stop trying to break through in the direction of Vuhledar.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military is trying to capture Mariupol, but suffered serious losses during the offensive and stopped offensive operations.