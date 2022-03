Russia is planning massive deforestation of Ukrainian forests.

This is stated in a letter from Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu "On the possibility of cutting down on defense lands" to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was published by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on its Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The purpose of the document is to obtain permission for the total cutting of Ukrainian forests, trees, shrubs and green spaces.

Cutting is planned "of any intensity and age, regardless of the form of ownership and category of land with the right to use the resulting timber."

At the same time, the letter notes that the timber not used for the needs of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will be sold, and the proceeds will be used to provide for the occupying army.

"Today, without exception, all the forests in the temporarily occupied territories are in the zone of the highest risk. The total cutting down of green spaces is another terrible crime of the occupiers and the creation of ecocide. The last time this happened on the territory of Ukraine was during the fascist occupation. When the invaders destroyed and took away material and natural values," the Main Intelligence Directorate has said in a statement.

