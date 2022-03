As of March 15, about 259,000 consumers remain without gas supply, 928,000 consumers - de-energized.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is clarified that the most difficult situation with gas supply is observed in Donetsk, Chernihiv, Zaporizhia, Kyiv and Mykolaiv regions.

At the same time, over the past day, Ukrainian power engineers have resumed power supply to about 43,500 consumers.

"So, in Zaporizhia region, power supply was restored for 15,800 consumers, in Donetsk region – 13,000, in Kyiv region - 8,600, in Chernihiv region - 6,000 households. Besides, in Sumy region, repair teams restored power supply to Krasnopillia, however, due to the hostilities, damage and loss of power to consumers again occurred.

At the same time, it is noted that due to the damage to the energy infrastructure by Russian troops, more than 1,679 settlements or more than 928,000 consumers, remained de-energized.

It is clarified that Ukrainian energy engineers, despite a very difficult and dangerous situation, is doing everything possible to resume energy supply to Ukrainian citizens.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of March 10, more than 954,000 consumers remained de-energized due to damage caused by hostilities, and about 228,000 consumers were without gas supply.