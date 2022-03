Curfew From 8 P.M. Tuesday Till 7 A.M. March 17 In Kyiv

Kyiv has imposed curfew from Tuesday 8 p.m. till March 17, 7 a.m.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, enemy shells hit two residential houses in Sviatoshynskyi district in Kyiv, two people were killed.