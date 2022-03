The Red Cross Society of China has sent a third batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. Photo by Xinhua.

The Red Cross Society of China has sent a third batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. Photo by Xinhua.

The Red Cross Society of China announced that it has sent a third batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The new supplies, including milk powder for children and quilts, left Beijing and are expected to arrive in Warsaw, Poland. They will then be transported to Ukraine.

The first batch of supplies has already arrived in Ukraine and has been distributed by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society to displaced persons most in need.