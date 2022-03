Special Forces Of Armed Forces Of Belarus Will Not Participate In War Against Ukraine - General Staff 17:57

Russia Opens 14 Recruitment Centers For Mercenaries In Syria For War With Ukraine 18:05

Military Stop Intensive Enemy Advance Deep Into Ukraine, Active Battle Intensity Decrease - Maliar 22:30

Chornobyl NPP Personnel Can't Carry Out Repairs And Equipment Maintenance Due To Fatigue 18:03