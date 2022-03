On Monday, March 14, about 4,000 civilians were evacuated through humanitarian corridors.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced this in a video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today, with the help of humanitarian corridors, we managed to save about 4,000 citizens,” Vereshchuk said.

She noted that only 7 out of 10 planned humanitarian corridors were operational on Monday.

At that, Russian troops continue to block the humanitarian convoy with food, medicines and water for Mariupol (Donetsk region) in Berdiansk (Zaporizhia region).

At that, almost 150 cars were able to leave Mariupol along the humanitarian route, which, according to Vereshchuk, gives hope for the possibility of delivering humanitarian cargo to Mariupol.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, about 150,000 people have been able to evacuate since the start of the humanitarian corridors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vereshchuk said on Monday morning that 10 humanitarian corridors were planned for the evacuation of the population on March 14.

On Sunday, March 13, 5,550 civilians were evacuated through humanitarian corridors.