The United States says that China is ready to provide military assistance to Russia.

This is indicated in the statement of the British edition of the BBC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"US warns China against helping Russia… China will face consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions in its invasion of Ukraine, the US says… Unnamed US officials told multiple news outlets that China had signalled willingness to provide military assistance to Russia. The Chinese foreign ministry accused the US of spreading disinformation,” reads the statement.

It is emphasized that Russia denied asking Beijing for military help.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 4, the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation in a joint statement opposed NATO expansion and called on NATO to abandon the ideological approaches of the Cold War era.